Karnataka: Seven booked under Pocso Act for 'molesting' college students

DHNS
DHNS, Bidar,
  • Jun 16 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 02:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Katak Chincholi police in the district on Friday booked seven people, under Pocso Act, for allegedly abusing girl students and touching private parts of a student of a private college at Davargoan village on Thursday night.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the students were returning home in the college bus.

According to the police, a group of 20 people, including a student of the said college, said to be in an inebriated state, stopped the bus at the village and abused and assaulted the students. Some of them went to the extent of touching the private parts of a girl student.

Following the incident, the parents of the aggrieved students and a few locals staged an overnight protest in front of the Katak Chincholi police station, demanding action against the culprits.

"Based on the complaint by the principal of the college, seven people have been arrested under Pocso Act and the investigation is underway," Bidar SP Channabasavanna L told DH.

Pocso act
Karnataka
Karnataka News

