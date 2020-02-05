Karnataka: Shepard murdered; Police investigating

A shepherd, who was missing, found murdered, at Madapur village in the district, on Wednesday. Mahadeve gowda (60), the shepard had gone for sheep gazing and was missing from a few days.
The police suspected murder. An officer said, unidentified persons killed Mahadevegowda and escaped with sheep. Santemarahalli Police are investigating the case.
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)