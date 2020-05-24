Karnataka: Shivamogga gets good response for lockdown

Shivamogga witnesses good response on Sunday for complete lockdown enforced by the state government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All businesses establishments were closed. KSRTC bus terminal wore a deserted look as bus service was also suspended. People were seen buying chickens from stalls in the city. Barricades had been set up in major circles to prevent movement of vehicles.

City corporation staff slapped fine of Rs 200 on Hosanagara Tahasildar Rajeev for not wearing a face mask in a public place at Aalkola circle in the city. The officer was on a bike when the incident took place. He paid penalty and apologised for not following guidelines of the government.