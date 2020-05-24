Shivamogga gets good response for lockdown

Karnataka: Shivamogga gets good response for lockdown

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • May 24 2020, 14:21 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 14:21 ist
Major roads in Shivamogga city wear a deserted look on Sunday due to lockdown. (DH Photo)

Shivamogga witnesses good response on Sunday for complete lockdown enforced by the state government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All businesses establishments were closed. KSRTC bus terminal wore a deserted look as bus service was also suspended. People were seen buying chickens from stalls in the city. Barricades had been set up in major circles to prevent movement of vehicles. 

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

City corporation staff slapped fine of Rs 200 on Hosanagara Tahasildar Rajeev for not wearing a face mask in a public place at Aalkola circle in the city. The officer was on a bike when the incident took place. He paid penalty and apologised for not following guidelines of the government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
shivamogga
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

'Wuhan lab had three live bat coronaviruses'

'Wuhan lab had three live bat coronaviruses'

1 wrong COVID test lands more than 1,000 in quarantine

1 wrong COVID test lands more than 1,000 in quarantine

Push for e-learning raises questions on accessibility

Push for e-learning raises questions on accessibility

 