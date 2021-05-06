Karnataka signs MoU with Harrisburg University

Karnataka signs MoU with Harrisburg University

The Karnatak University, Dharwad, and Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru will benefit from these MoUs

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • May 06 2021, 00:34 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 02:23 ist
Credit: Getty Images

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council has signed a MoU with Pennsylvania Global and Education Hub, Harrisburg University. 

The Karnatak University, Dharwad, and Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru will benefit from these MoUs. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that these MoUs would contribute in improving the academic skills of the teaching staff. 

Dr Peter Garland, executive vice-chancellor, Emeritus, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) and chair, Penn HUB Advisory Board said, “the MoUs would help to share the academic excellencies between universities in Karnataka.”

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Dharwad

Related videos

What's Brewing

From icon to pariah: Trump and social media

From icon to pariah: Trump and social media

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

 