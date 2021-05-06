Karnataka signs MoU with Harrisburg University

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council has signed a MoU with Pennsylvania Global and Education Hub, Harrisburg University.

The Karnatak University, Dharwad, and Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru will benefit from these MoUs. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that these MoUs would contribute in improving the academic skills of the teaching staff.

Dr Peter Garland, executive vice-chancellor, Emeritus, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) and chair, Penn HUB Advisory Board said, “the MoUs would help to share the academic excellencies between universities in Karnataka.”