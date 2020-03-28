Karnataka: Six officials suspended for allowing vehicles

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has suspended six officials for violating the lockdown guidelines, by allowing vehicles to cross the state border, on Saturday.

The DC suspended Mukkadahalli Grama Panchayat bill collector Mahadev Swamy, village accountants Santosh Kumar, K Shridhar, D J Mahesh and Nandish and waterman Nanjunda Swamy.

The suspended persons were deputed at Heggavadi check-post to regulate the movement of vehicles. But, they allowed 230 state and inter-state vehicles, violating the guidelines.