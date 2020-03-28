Karnataka: 6 officials suspended for allowing vehicles

Karnataka: Six officials suspended for allowing vehicles

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS,
  • Mar 28 2020, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 23:32 ist

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has suspended six officials for violating the lockdown guidelines, by allowing vehicles to cross the state border, on Saturday.

The DC suspended Mukkadahalli Grama Panchayat bill collector Mahadev Swamy, village accountants Santosh Kumar, K Shridhar, D J Mahesh and Nandish and waterman Nanjunda Swamy.

The suspended persons were deputed at Heggavadi check-post to regulate the movement of vehicles. But, they allowed 230 state and inter-state vehicles, violating the guidelines.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Chamarajanagar
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 