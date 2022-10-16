Karnataka: Spl court orders FIR against Malur MLA in land grant case

A special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs on Saturday directed the Malur police in Kolar district to register an FIR against Malur MLA

K Y Nanjegowda (Congress) and four others in a private complaint. The special court judge Preeth J has posted the case to December 7, 2022.

The complaint is filed by K C Rajanna, a social activist from Kolar. The complainant alleged that Malur Taluk Land Grant Committee, of which K Y Nanjegowda is the chairman, has granted more than 86 acres of government land either to fictitious persons or to beneficiaries known to the members. According to the complaint, some lands have been granted in the names of the minors and even deceased persons. The other members of the committee named as the accused in the complaint are: B M Nagaraj from Hoskote, Lakshmamma, a woman member,

S Nagappa, a gram panchayat member and Nagaraj, the tahsildar as well as the member-secretary of the committee.