K'taka steps up vigilance in Kodagu bordering Kerala

Karnataka steps up vigilance in Kodagu district bordering Kerala

Ninety-five CCTV cameras have been installed across Kodagu district to step up vigilance

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 14 2022, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 08:07 ist

The Karnataka government has stepped up vigilance on the movement of people from neighbouring Kerala in the communally-sensitive border district of Kodagu as a preventive measure to check criminal activities.

The move comes after the alleged killers of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Kumar Nettare reportedly escaped and took shelter in Kerala. The murder took place in Dakshina Kannada district, which is adjacent to Kodau, both bordering Kerala.

State Home Minister Araga Gnanendra said on Tuesday that the police have been directed to keep a check on those coming to Kodagu from outside.

Also Read: 14k drug peddling cases booked in last 3 years

It has become common to commit crime in Karnataka and then sneak into Kerala, while many criminals from Kerala take shelter in Kodagu.

"All such people will be observed," Gnanendra said.

Ninety-five CCTV cameras have been installed across Kodagu district to step up vigilance.

"We are ready to take all preventive measures to stop criminal activities," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
araga jnanendra
Kodagu
drug peddlers

What's Brewing

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

DH Toon | Growing inflation due to surging food costs

DH Toon | Growing inflation due to surging food costs

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

New 'male third gender' quota in K'taka cop recruitment

New 'male third gender' quota in K'taka cop recruitment

 