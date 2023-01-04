Karnataka student kills self after allegedly beaten by teacher

A 16-year-old student of SSLC died of suicide by consuming poison after he was allegedly beaten by a teacher and a clerk at school.

The deceased, Uday Kumar, is a resident of Mushtur village in the taluk and was studying at Adarsha Vidyalaya near Tathikallu.

The boy’s parents said he was beaten up at school on Monday. A depressed Uday Kumar went to N Vaddahalli, where he bought rat poison from a fertilizer shop.

He mixed the poison in a cool drink and consumed it, police said.

Uday Kumar started vomiting on reaching home and his parents took him to the government hospital in Mulbagal, from where he was referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

The boy died at the hospital on Wednesday morning, as he failed to respond to treatment.

The Nangali police have registered a case.