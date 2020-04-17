Karnataka students in Maharashtra walk 100 km in attempt to reach home amid coronavirus lockdown

K'taka students in Maha walk 100 km trying to go home

Fifteen girl students were also part of the team which was on the move on foot

  Apr 17 2020
In the wake of nationwide lockdown, around 39 students from Karnataka, studying at an Agriculture college in Latur of neighbouring Maharashtra, walked down 100 km but were sent for hostel quarantine on Thursday as the officials at the inter-state check post near Khajuri of Aland taluk refused to let them walk home.

Fifteen female students were also part of the team which was on the move on foot. The students who belonged to Yadgir and Raichur districts were undergoing agriculture training for the past six months in Latur.

 

They stayed back after the nationwide lockdown was announced. Anxiety gripped them after the lockdown was extended to May 3. Hence, they set out on foot on Wednesday night from Latur.

The students were stopped on the inter-state border and were sent for hostel quarantine at Koralli's minorities hostel located on the outskirts of Aland town.

