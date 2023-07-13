Karnataka students protest against bar near school

Students of a school in Balepuni village in Dakshina Kannada district staged a protest to protest against the opening of a bar and restaurant near the institution.
The school (Sharada Vidya Ganapati Vidya Kendra) management board president Rajaram Bhat, who addressed the students on Wednesday, said an indefinite protest will be held until the restaurant was closed. The restaurant with bar was permitted in violation of existing guidelines, he said.
He alleged that the bar caused inconvenience to the students, particularly girls, while they return home in the evening. He urged the gram panchayat to cancel the licence of the bar, situated just 50 metres from the school entrance.
The school management and students also submitted a memorandum to the Balepuni gram panchayat president Zarina urging the panchayat to close the bar.
