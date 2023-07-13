K'taka students protest against bar near school

Karnataka students protest against bar near school

The bar is located just 50 meters from the school entrance.

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 13 2023, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 13:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Students of a school in Balepuni village in Dakshina Kannada district staged a protest to protest against the opening of a bar and restaurant near the institution.

The school (Sharada Vidya Ganapati Vidya Kendra) management board president Rajaram Bhat, who addressed the students on Wednesday, said an indefinite protest will be held until the restaurant was closed. The restaurant with bar was permitted in violation of existing guidelines, he said.

Read | Measles, rubella cases in Karnataka rise by nearly 7 times, finds study

He alleged that the bar caused inconvenience to the students, particularly girls, while they return home in the evening. He urged the gram panchayat to cancel the licence of the bar, situated just 50 metres from the school entrance.

The school management and students also submitted a memorandum to the Balepuni gram panchayat president Zarina urging the panchayat to close the bar.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

Symphony of the night

Symphony of the night

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 