Karnataka: Students' quarrel over girlfriend turns ugly

  • Aug 07 2022, 00:06 ist
A few students from the Central University of Karnataka quarrelled with each other in the varsity's mess recently. Disciplinary committee is probing the incident. 

A video clip of the incident, circulating on WhatsApp groups on campus shows a students' team attacking some students in the mess on August 2. 

Students from Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana are stated to be involved in the alleged attack. 

An eye witness said the quarrel that began over the girlfriend of a student turned ugly later. 

The students complained that local students harassed a Delhi-based girl student. It is stated that the girl gave an oral complaint to Superintendent of Police Isha Pant. 

Varsity registrar Basavaraj Donut said a probe is going on into the incident. Disciplinary action will be taken after report arrives, he said.

