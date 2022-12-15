Karnataka: Students thrash headmaster for misbehaviour, hands over him to police

The students of a school hostel have thrashed a headmaster for allegedly misbehaving with the inmates and handed him over to the police at Katteri village in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday night.
It is alleged that the teacher had called the students to his room and tried to misbehave. He had also allegedly warned them that he would mention that their conduct was bad in the transfer certificate if it was disclosed to others.
However, the students along with other inmates thrashed him with sticks and handed him over to the KRS police, who rushed to the spot.
DDPI Javaregowda visited the hostel on Thursday morning and took stock of the situation.
The villagers took the official to task for their negligence of the department and alleged that the authorities had not taken any steps though a similar incident was reported a few years ago.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world
Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season
End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art
Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve
Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks
'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards
Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes