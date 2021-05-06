Karnataka: Summer vacation for state board schools

Karnataka: Summer vacation for state board schools

High school teachers have been asked to conduct revision classes for SSLC students during this period

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • May 06 2021, 00:22 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 01:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

The primary schools affiliated to the state board will remain closed for summer vacation till June 14. The high school students will have summer vacation from April 27 to May 31, said a communication from the department of primary and secondary education.

High school teachers have been asked to conduct revision classes for SSLC students during this period.

