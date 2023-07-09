Karnataka: Surge in viral fever cases due to change in weather

There is a surge in viral fever cases due to sudden change in weather. Intermittent rains, cold wind and gloomy atmosphere have been affecting especially children and elderly people. The number of patients coming to hospitals is steadily increasing.

Some are having cold and some others are suffering from fever. Body pain is a common problem among all patients. Those who are suffering from cold, and fever are unable to attend daily work or meet their relatives and friends. Some are going to doctors for treatment, some patients are trying home made medicines.

There is a surge in the patients coming to the Out Patient Department (OPD), Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi. As many as 10,472 patients, of all ages, took treatment at the KIMS OPD in May, while 1,817 patients got admitted as in patient. In June, 10,880 patients got treatment, while 1,772 patients got admitted as in patient.

The number of patients taking treatment in OPD had increased by 3 per cent in June compared to the patients who availed treatment in May. "Around 800 patients register their name daily for treatment in nine OPD counters in KIMS. Of them, 50 per cent patients are suffering from viral fever, cold, and cough," said an OPD staff member.

Speaking to DH, medical officer Dr Siddeshwar B Katakol said: "Resistance power among people, especially among children and elders comes down during rainy season. They fall prey to common diseases like viral fever during rainy seasons easily. If a member at a home gets viral fever it may spread to others in home easily as it is a contagious disease," he added.

Drinking boiled water, eating freshly cooked food and maintaining cleanliness were the best way to protect from seasonal diseases like viral fever, Dr Kataol said, advising people not to delay in consulting doctors if they had any health problem.