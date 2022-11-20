Karnataka: Tank 'purified' with cow urine after backward community woman consumes water from it

Some residents of Haggotara village in Chamarajanagar taluk reportedly emptied the water of an entire tank, after a woman from a backward community drank water from the tap connected to it, on Friday afternoon.

It is said that there was a wedding of a man from a backward community in the village. A relative of a bride from Sargur taluk reportedly drank water from the tap of the tank situated on a road where people from the upper-class community live. After that, the villagers reportedly opened all the taps to empty water from that entire tank. They did a purification ritual by sprinkling cow urine around the tank. Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Based on a complaint, officials of the revenue department visited the village on Saturday.

Tahsildar of Chamarajanagar taluk I E Basavaraj said that they have got a report from the revenue inspector in this regard. He would seek a comprehensive report from the assistant director of the social welfare department.

He said he would hold a meeting of people from all the communities in the village, and initiate appropriate action against those found guilty.