Karnataka teacher gets rigorous imprisonment in sexual assault case

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 60,000 on him

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Apr 22 2023, 03:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 03:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Second Additional District & Sessions Court on Friday awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to a school teacher in connection with sexual assault case involving a school girl. 

Narasimhaswamy was accused of bringing a girl student from a government school in Molakalmur to Chitradurga on January 27 in 2020 for a district-level Inspire award programme in the city. Later, he had taken the girl to the guest house in the Murugha Mutt and assaulted her sexually. 

After hearing the arguments from both parties, judge Komala B K found him guilty and awarded the sentence. The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 60,000 on him. 

