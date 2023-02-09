Karnataka: Three cops injured as Sudeep fans go berserk

Three policemen, who were on duty, sustained injuries when fans of actor Sudeep pushed a barricade on them during a protest during the Valmiki Fair organised by Valmiki Gurupeeta at Rajanahalli in Harihar taluk on Tuesday. The protesters were upset as their beloved actor Sudeep was not attending the fair.

The trio sustained injuries on their arms and legs in the incident. They were taken to the hospital immediately, and are said to be out of danger.

Hundreds of fans of the actor had gathered at the venue of the Valmiki Fair on the second day to see their beloved actor and take selfies with him. But, they got to know that he would not come to the fair. Dejected over this, they started creating a ruckus by throwing chairs all over the place at around 4:00 pm. They also damaged the chairs placed in the audience row. In order to bring the situation under control, police resorted to light caning. Enraged by this, the mob pushed a barricade on them and this led to chaos.

Later, the organisers announced that the actor could not come as the helicopter did not take off due to the ongoing air show in Bengaluru.