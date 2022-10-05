Karnataka: Three of family consume poison, end life

Three members of a family allegedly ended life by consuming pills laced with poison in Shidlaghatta of Chikkaballapur district.

The deceased are Sriramappa (69), his wife Saroja (55) and their son Manoj (25).

Also Read | Former army personnel shoots himself in Bengaluru

According to the police, the couple could not bear developments after their daughter eloped with a man from a different community in the town. The couple’s daughter had an affair for the last few years and finally eloped.

A note, left behind by the victims, held the daughter as responsible for the deaths.