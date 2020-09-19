Karnataka: Tiger kills elephant calf

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Sep 19 2020, 02:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 02:21 ist

A six-year-old elephant has been killed in a tiger attack at the Lokkere region, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Kundukere range, in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T Balachandra confirmed the death of the tusker due to tiger attack as the pug marks of the wild cat was found nearby.  The tigers attack elephant calves, and the incident might have occurred on Thursday. The severely injured elephant had crawled to a certain distance and bled to death, he said. The department personnel on patrol found the carcass on Friday, he said.

The carcass has been left at the same place after post mortem, as the tiger is expected to return to the spot. 

