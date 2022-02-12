Karnataka to bid to house mega textile park: Munenkoppa

Handloom, Textile and Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenkoppa said the Karnataka government would bid for the Prime Minister’s Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel’ (PM Mitra) park.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said the state government has identified 1,000 acres of land at Kalburagi and Vijaypur for setting up the mega textile park. Currently, there are only seven such mega parks across India and Karnataka would bid to become one such state to house the mega textile parks.

“The union government has set few conditions, such a minimum 1,000 acres of land, water allocation, electricity subsidy and others. The state government is ready to provide these facilities, as it would provide employment to a large number of employees,” he said and added that Dharwad and Kolar districts have also shown interest to house this textile park and we will ensure that one of the districts in Karnataka gets the mega park.

He also said that soon, a mega silk cluster will start functioning at Mysuru. Efforts will be made to train women to become skilled artisans and workers in textile industries. The cluster is expected to provide employment to more than 12 lakh people, he said.

