Karnataka to bid to house mega textile park: Munenkoppa

Karnataka to bid to house mega textile park: Munenkoppa

He said the state government has identified 1,000 acres of land at Kalburagi and Vijaypur for setting up the mega textile park

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Feb 12 2022, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 19:01 ist
Shankar Patil Munenkoppa. Credit: DH photo

Handloom, Textile and Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenkoppa said the Karnataka government would bid for the Prime Minister’s Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel’ (PM Mitra) park.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said the state government has identified 1,000 acres of land at Kalburagi and Vijaypur for setting up the mega textile park. Currently, there are only seven such mega parks across India and Karnataka would bid to become one such state to house the mega textile parks.

“The union government has set few conditions, such a minimum 1,000 acres of land, water allocation, electricity subsidy and others. The state government is ready to provide these facilities, as it would provide employment to a large number of employees,” he said and added that Dharwad and Kolar districts have also shown interest to house this textile park and we will ensure that one of the districts in Karnataka gets the mega park.

He also said that soon, a mega silk cluster will start functioning at Mysuru. Efforts will be made to train women to become skilled artisans and workers in textile industries. The cluster is expected to provide employment to more than 12 lakh people, he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shankar Patil Munenakoppa
Karnataka
Textiles

Related videos

What's Brewing

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

Roughing it outdoors in winter

Roughing it outdoors in winter

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

 