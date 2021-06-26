Karnataka transport dept suffered losses worth Rs 4,000 crore: Deputy CM Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said the transport department suffered losses worth over Rs 4,000 crore since March last year.

Savadi told reporters on Saturday that after the first wave of Covid-19, KSRTC staff went on strike and by the time it ended, the second wave of the pandemic struck.

Despite the department suffering revenue losses, employees have been paid full salaries. Around Rs 2,600 crore have been availed from the government to meet financial demands

"Currently, 50% commuters have been allowed for buses. The revenue generated will not even meet the demands of fuel and salaries. We have to get money from the government to pay salaries and it was unavoidable," he added.

Regarding employee unions threatening to go on strike after July 5, he said the union leaders have assured that they will not go on strike during these difficult times.

"During discussions, union leaders accepted that they had fallen prey to conspiracy that led into going on strike. Now they want to join hands with the government," the deputy CM said.