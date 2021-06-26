Transport dept suffered Rs 4,000-crore losses: Dy CM

Karnataka transport dept suffered losses worth Rs 4,000 crore: Deputy CM Savadi

After the first wave of Covid-19, KSRTC staff went on strike and by the time it ended, the second wave struck

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 26 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 15:53 ist
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi. Credit: DH File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said the transport department suffered losses worth over Rs 4,000 crore since March last year.

Savadi told reporters on Saturday that after the first wave of Covid-19, KSRTC staff went on strike and by the time it ended, the second wave of the pandemic struck.

Despite the department suffering revenue losses, employees have been paid full salaries. Around Rs 2,600 crore have been availed from the government to meet financial demands

"Currently, 50% commuters have been allowed for buses. The revenue generated will not even meet the demands of fuel and salaries. We have to get money from the government to pay salaries and it was unavoidable," he added.

Regarding employee unions threatening to go on strike after July 5, he said the union leaders have assured that they will not go on strike during these difficult times.

"During discussions, union leaders accepted that they had fallen prey to conspiracy that led into going on strike. Now they want to join hands with the government," the deputy CM said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Coronavirus may have existed over 20,000 years ago!

Coronavirus may have existed over 20,000 years ago!

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

This discovery may add species to human family tree

This discovery may add species to human family tree

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

 