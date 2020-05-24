Karnataka: Udupi under total lockdown

The total lockdown evoked good response in Udupi district om Sunday. Barring shops selling essential commodities all others remained closed. Autos, taxis and buses remained off the road.
Members of Muslim community observed Eid ul Fitr at home. The entire Udupi town wore a deserted look. Barricades had been placed at major roads to prevent movement of vehicles.
'Migrant woes greatest manmade tragedy after partition'
COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'
Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms
'Wuhan lab had three live bat coronaviruses'
1 wrong COVID test lands more than 1,000 in quarantine
Push for e-learning raises questions on accessibility