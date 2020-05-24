Karnataka: Udupi under total lockdown

Karnataka: Udupi under total lockdown

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • May 24 2020, 15:52 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 15:52 ist
The entire Udupi town wore a deserted look (DH Photo)

The total lockdown evoked good response in Udupi district om Sunday. Barring shops selling essential commodities all others remained closed. Autos, taxis and buses remained off the road. 

Members of Muslim community observed Eid ul Fitr at home. The entire Udupi town wore a deserted look. Barricades had been placed at major roads to prevent movement of vehicles.

Udupi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

