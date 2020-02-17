Karnataka: Undertrial escapes from district hospital

A 25-year-old undertrial, undergoing treatment at the District Hospital, escaped from the hospital on Sunday night. The escaped undertrial has been identified as Mujeeb, an inter-state thief and a resident of Chincholi town of the district.

The accused is wanted by the police not only in Karnataka but also in other states in theft cases.

Mujeeb was admitted to the district hospital two days ago due to ill-health.

The accused hoodwinked the police, who was deployed at the hospital, and escaped.

A case has been registered at the Brahmapur police station.