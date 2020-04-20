Karnataka: Video of Covid-19 survivor goes viral

The video of a Covid-19 survivor lauding the efforts of District Wenlock Hospital doctors and paramedical staff has gone viral on social media.

The video has been shared by Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha on his Twitter handle as well.

In the video, the patient hailing from Thokkottu said, “In spite of testing positive for Covid-19, doctors and nurses treated me with love. They risked their life while saving my life.” The man tested positive after he returned from Delhi and was discharged from hospital on April 17.

He said, “I was given best treatment in Wenlock Hospital. The doctors have risked their life. Even the police also showered love to me. My eyes are filled with love for the treatment shown to me. I can not forget those who saved my life.”

“The staff at the hospital had provided us with all the needed facilities. They even supplied me with hot water and required food. When there was no water in the toilet at 4 am, they had made arrangements for the supply of water,” he said in the video.