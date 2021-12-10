Karnataka: Video of students bullying teacher in classroom goes viral

A video showing a group of five SSLC students of government high school at Nallur in Channagiri taluk of the district misbehaving with a teacher during class hour has gone viral on Friday. The act of the students has come under severe criticism from the villagers. They have demanded stringent action against the students.

The video shows the students misbehaving with one Hindi teacher Praksh when he entered the classroom. One of the students tried to assault him with a dustbin. Later, he puts it on the head of the teacher when he started teaching in the class.

Speaking on the incident, the teacher said that gutka packets were found littered in the classroom on December 3. He told students not to litter them in the classroom and maintain discipline. But some students created nuisance when he started teaching.

Fearing that they may cause trouble if he lodges a police complaint, the teacher remained silent. But the incident came to light after the video went viral on social media.

Learning about this, MLA Madal Virupakshappa, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Department G R Thippeswwamy rushed to the school and interacted with the staff. They decided to take in writing from students that they would not indulge in such activities in the future. Considering the future of the students, teachers decided not to lodge a complaint with police.

Meanwhile, villagers have demanded that the students involved in the act be handed over transfer certificates. They also demanded to lodge a complaint with police seeking action against them.

Reacting to the incident, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said he would collect a report from the deputy director of the public instruction department. Based on the report, he would take suitable steps.

