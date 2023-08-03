Karnataka: Water supplied to Kavadigarahatti in Chitradurga not potable, says lab report 

The district surveillance unit of the health department submitted a report on Thursday that the water supplied to Kavadigarahatti from the City Municipal Council is not fit for drinking purposes.

The officials had sent five samples of water to the laboratory after many residents fell sick and the report stated that the water was highly contaminated.

The team had collected water samples from the over-head tank in Kavadigarahatti, a mini tank near Priyadarshini Boys High School, from the tap through which water is supplied and the potable water unit on August 1. The samples were sent to the laboratory for testing.

District administration has the copy of the test report. It has directed the officials concerned to clean the pipe through which water is supplied to the area. Following the water contamination case, the City Municipal Council has suspended water supply to the area.