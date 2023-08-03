Water supplied to Kavadigarahatti not potable: Report

Karnataka: Water supplied to Kavadigarahatti in Chitradurga not potable, says lab report 

The officials had sent five samples of water to the laboratory after many residents fell sick.

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Aug 03 2023, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 19:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The district surveillance unit of the health department submitted a report on Thursday that the water supplied to Kavadigarahatti from the City Municipal Council is not fit for drinking purposes. 

The officials had sent five samples of water to the laboratory after many residents fell sick and the report stated that the water was highly contaminated. 

The team had collected water samples from the over-head tank in Kavadigarahatti, a mini tank near Priyadarshini Boys High School, from the tap through which water is supplied and the potable water unit on August 1. The samples were sent to the laboratory for testing.  

District administration has the copy of the test report. It has directed the officials concerned to clean the pipe through which water is supplied to the area. Following the water contamination case, the City Municipal Council has suspended water supply to the area.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Chitradurga

Related videos

What's Brewing

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

 