Karnataka woman subjected to Devadasi practice, 3 held

Four decades after the Devadasi practice was banned in the state, a 22-year-old woman was "dedicated" to gods by her parents in Koppal.

Though the "offering" was made in May, the incident came to light only last week after residents of a village in Koppal alerted the district administration.

Based on a complaint filed by Devadasi Protection Project officer Poornima Y, the Munirabad police in Koppal district registered a case and arrested three people, including her parents and the woman's elder sister. The police are on the lookout for the fourth suspect, her brother-in-law.

Her parents believed the woman would be cured of her prolonged illness if 'dedicated' to the god. Neighbours grew suspicious after the unmarried girl started wearing the "mangalasutra" and the "traditional" attire of Devadasis.

Villagers complained to the district administration, who in turn asked an official to visit the house. The family is said to have confessed to the crime.

Women and Child Welfare Department deputy director Padmavathi G said the woman is undergoing tests to check if she faced sexual abuse.

Padmavathi said the survivor is suffering from low haemoglobin and is underweight. "The survivor started growing matted hair, which is considered a sign of a Devadasi, and the parents dedicated their daughter to the Devadasi practice instead of seeking medical treatment," she said. Due to the weight of the matted hair, the woman would feel dizzy and vomit every time she had food, she said.

Koppal SP Arunangshu Giri said a case has been filed against the family. The woman is recovering under the care of the Women and Child Development department.