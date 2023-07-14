Karnataka woman trapped inside house after vehicle falls on roof

A pickup vehicle accidentally fell on a house on Pariyalthadka-Saradka road in Vittal in Dakshina Kannada district reportedly trapping a woman inside.
The Vittal police, personnel from fire and emergency service have rushed to the spot and efforts are on to clear the fallen vehicle using a crane.
The roof of the house has been completely damaged after the pickup vehicle fell on it.
