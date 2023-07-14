Pickup falls on roof, traps woman inside in Karnataka

Karnataka woman trapped inside house after vehicle falls on roof

The roof of the house was completely damaged after the vehicle fell through it.

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 14 2023, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 12:19 ist
A pickup vehicle fell on a house at Pariyalthadka-Saradka road in Vittal police station limits on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

A pickup vehicle accidentally fell on a house on Pariyalthadka-Saradka road in Vittal in Dakshina Kannada district reportedly trapping a woman inside.

The Vittal police, personnel from fire and emergency service have rushed to the spot and efforts are on to clear the fallen vehicle using a crane.

The roof of the house has been completely damaged after the pickup vehicle fell on it.

