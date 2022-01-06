Karnataka women cop suspended for negligence in POCSO case

Karnataka cop suspended for negligence in POCSO case

SI Rosamma was suspended for delaying the registering of a case under POCSO against a head constable

  • Jan 06 2022, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 12:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six police personnel, including a female Sub-Inspector Rosamma, attached to a women's police station in Dakshina Kannada were suspended for gross negligence of duties and indiscipline in separate incidents by the Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Shashi Kumar N.

SI Rosamma was suspended for delaying the registering of a case under POCSO against a head constable, Sashi Kumar said.

The others suspended, five police officers, attached to the women's police station, including two ASI and head constables, were found dancing and making merry inside the police station.

"Based on CCTV footage, reports of ACP and DCP, the action to suspend five cops was taken, " the Commissioner said.

He also added that the entire staff in Pandeshwar Womens police station had been replaced.

 

Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada
Mangaluru
Pocso

