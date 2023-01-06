Karnataka: Youth assaulted for speaking to girl, booked under Pocso act

Youth assaulted for speaking to girl in Karnataka

Over 10 to 12 youth allegedly assaulted the youth using wooden log and sticks causing severe injuries on his head

Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 20 year-old youth from Kallugundi village in Sampaje in Sullia taluk was assaulted allegedly for speaking to a girl at Subrahmanya bus stand on Thursday.

Afeed in his complaint to police informed that he had arrived at KSRTC bus stand in Subrahmanya on Thursday to interact with the girl, whom he had met on social media a year ago. When Afeed was handing over a chocolate to the girl, two to three miscreants forced the complainant to sit in a jeep parked by the side of road.

He was taken to an old building nearby and confined in room. Over 10 to 12 youth allegedly assaulted him using wooden log and sticks causing severe injuries on his head, hands and other parts of the body. A youth even attempted to stab him with a knife. Later the gang  issued death threats if he was seen again with the girl.

Subrahmanya police registered a case under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt ), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons ), 307 (attempt to murder), 365 (Whoever kidnaps or abducts any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined ), 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly ), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 149 (offence be committed by any member of an unlawful assembly ).

Following a complaint from the minor girl, police have registered a case under Pocso against Afeed. In her complaint, she had alleged that while she was waiting for the bus after college hours, the suspect had demanded her phone number and had tried to outrage her modesty by pulling her hand.

The police have booked a case under IPC Section 354 (B) (Any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman ), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation ), Section 12 of Pocso Act. 

