Karnataka: Youth, distressed over losing footwear, dials emergency number

In a bizarre incident, a youth dialled Emergency Response Support System (ERSS 112) recently and sought the assistance of the police to help him find his footwear which was allegedly stolen from Balam Bhat Hall.
Mangaluru North police said the complainant had attended a programme at the Hall and had returned to find his footwear missing. The youth, distressed on finding his footwear stolen, immediately dialled 112.
The police responded and a team visited the spot. After examining CCTV footage, they found that a labourer, engaged in some work at the hall, had walked away wearing the youth’s slipper. The youth, however, refused to lodge a complaint about the stolen slippers, the police sources said.
Most of the calls received by 112 are related to domestic quarrels by husband and wife and nuisance created by drunkards, they added.
