Karnataka: Youth jumps out of moving police jeep, dies

A 21-year-old person detained for questioning in connection with abduction of a minor girl allegedly jumped from a moving police vehicle and died on Maddur-Yeriyru national highway in Yelandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.

Ningaraju (21), a resident of Kunthuru Mole in Kollegal taluk is the deceased, according to the police.

The Mamballi police had booked a case in connection with the abduction eight days ago. The police detained Nagaraju after tracing him and the girl in Chamarajanagar. The incident occurred when the police were taking him to Mamballi, the police claimed.

He sustained head injuries and was shifted to Yelandur hospital. He failed to respond to treatment and died, added the police.

The incident fueled a flash protest by the Kunturu Mole villagers in front of the Yelandur police station. Superintendent of Police T P Shivakumar visited the spot and assured to conduct a probe into the incident.