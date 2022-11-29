Karnataka: Youth jumps out of moving police jeep, dies

Karnataka: Youth jumps out of moving police jeep, dies

Ningaraju (21), a resident of Kunthuru Mole in Kollegal taluk is the deceased

DHNS
DHNS, Yelandur (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • Nov 29 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 08:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 21-year-old person detained for questioning in connection with abduction of a minor girl allegedly jumped from a moving police vehicle and died on Maddur-Yeriyru national highway in Yelandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.

Ningaraju (21), a resident of Kunthuru Mole in Kollegal taluk is the deceased, according to the police.

The Mamballi police had booked a case in connection with the abduction eight days ago. The police detained Nagaraju after tracing him and the girl in Chamarajanagar. The incident occurred when the police were taking him to Mamballi, the police claimed.

He sustained head injuries and was shifted to Yelandur hospital. He failed to respond to treatment and died, added the police.

The incident fueled a flash protest by the Kunturu Mole villagers in front of the Yelandur police station. Superintendent of Police T P Shivakumar visited the spot and assured to conduct a probe into the incident. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI

DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

 