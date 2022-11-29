Karnataka: Youth jumps out of moving police jeep, dies

A 21-year-old person detained for questioning in connection with abduction of a minor girl allegedly jumped from a moving police vehicle and died on Maddur-Yeriyru national highway in Yelandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.
Ningaraju (21), a resident of Kunthuru Mole in Kollegal taluk is the deceased, according to the police.
The Mamballi police had booked a case in connection with the abduction eight days ago. The police detained Nagaraju after tracing him and the girl in Chamarajanagar. The incident occurred when the police were taking him to Mamballi, the police claimed.
He sustained head injuries and was shifted to Yelandur hospital. He failed to respond to treatment and died, added the police.
The incident fueled a flash protest by the Kunturu Mole villagers in front of the Yelandur police station. Superintendent of Police T P Shivakumar visited the spot and assured to conduct a probe into the incident.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI
Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century
JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben
Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano
Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’
Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup
Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?
Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?
In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health
DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...