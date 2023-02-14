K'taka: Youth jumps out of pub window, dies

Karnataka: Youth jumps out of pub window, dies

He is said to have taken the extreme step after suffering losses in the stock market

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Feb 14 2023, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 06:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 28-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping out of the window of a third-floor pub in the city on Monday night.

The police have identified the deceased as Lokesh Shanbhag, a native of Halyal town in Uttara Kannada district.

He is said to have taken the extreme step after suffering losses in the stock market. Lokesh had on Monday night visited the pub along with a group of friends. A while later, he jumped out of the window of the pub located on the third floor of a building on Ambedkar Road.

Lokesh was rushed to a private hospital with severe head injuries. He failed to respond to treatment and died.

The family members of the deceased youth informed police that he was depressed after suffering huge losses in stock market trading and took the extreme step. They denied any foul play in the death.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Suicide
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Tina Fey, Poehler to embark on their first comedy tour

Tina Fey, Poehler to embark on their first comedy tour

Quakes can't be predicted but can be forecast, but how?

Quakes can't be predicted but can be forecast, but how?

Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak

Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak

F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India

F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Developing libraries for development

Developing libraries for development

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Jadeja, an indispensable force

 