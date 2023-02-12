Karnataka youth killed in tiger attack

An 18-year-old youth was killed after a tiger attacked him, while harvesting coffee, at a plantation at K Badaga, situated on the periphery of Nagarahole national park, in the district on Sunday.
The deceased is Chethan. Other labourers fled the spot after hearing the roaring of the tiger. Chethan was severely injured on his neck leading to his death, the police said.
A case has been registered by Kutta police station.
