Karnataka: Youth murdered over intercaste marriage

A 24-year-year-old man was hacked to death by unidentified persons near Ingalagi village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday. The deceased was identified as Chandrakanth Sharanappa Pujari, a resident of Deval Ganagapur, said the police. It is said that he had an affair with a girl from a different caste of the village.

The duo had eloped about 15 days ago. However, the girl’s relatives traced them and brought her back to the village.

They had directed the victim to end the affair. However, he was seen following her, according to sources.

In a complaint, Yallamma Pujari, the victim’s mother alleged that Erappa Muranetti and Rakesh Talwar murdered her son.

The Revoor police have registered a case.