Karnataka's Anganwadi centres to reopen from Nov 8

Anganwadis across the state, which were closed for over one-and-a-half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will reopen in a full-fledged manner from November 8, Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar said on Tuesday.

"The government has decided to reopen anganwadis after taking opinion of the Covid-19 technical advisory committee. With the chances of a tird wave appearing remote, the experts have given a go-ahead for reopening of anganwadi centres.

The centres will be open for two hours daily during which the nutritional food and other facilities will be provided to the beneficiaries, including the kids," the minister told reporters here.

Watch latest videos by DH here: