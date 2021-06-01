Lockdown should be extended up to June 30: Revanna

Karnataka's Covid-19 lockdown should be extended up to June 30: Revanna

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Jun 01 2021, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 00:46 ist
H D Revanna. Credit: DH Photo

MLA H D Revanna suggested the state government to extend the lockdown till June 30, as the number of Covid-19 positive cases is yet to come under control, in the state.

Addressing media persons here, Revanna said, “The state government has failed miserably in containing the Covid-19 second wave and around 25,000 people have lost their lives. The government has not been providing the exact number of Covid deaths.”

According to the Health Department, around 1,000 people have lost lives to Covid in Hassan district, till date. But, around 1,000 deaths have not been disclosed and included in the count. The lockdown should not be relaxed till the positivity rate comes below 5%, be opined.

The authorities concerned should decide on reopening the schools and colleges after considering the situation post-July. Besides, the SSLC and PUC exams should be postponed. The ministers should not issue statements on the lockdown relaxations and concentrate on the health of the common people, he suggested.

Private hospitals should provide free treatment to the poor or the government should bear at least give 50% of their medical expenses. Repeated appeal to the chief minister in this regard has turned futile, he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

H D Revanna
Hassan
Lockdown
extension
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 