Karnataka's Covid-19 tally goes past 7.5 lakh-mark

Karnataka on Friday reported 7,542 fresh Covid-19 infections and 73 related fatalities as the case tally shot up to 7,51,390 and the toll to 10,356.

The day also saw 8,580 patients walk out of hospitals across the state, post- recovery. The number of discharges went up to 6,28,588 discharges.

Out of the new infections reported on Friday, 3,441 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Outside the state capital, Mysuru reported the highest caseload with 404 new infections, Bengaluru Rural 345, Belagavi 289, and Davangere 280.

As on October 16, there are 1,12,427 active carriers of the virus in the state. Of which, 946 are in ICU.

A total of over 64,61,694 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,05,891 were tested on Friday alone. This includes 27,961 rapid antigen tests.