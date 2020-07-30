Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada gets new Deputy Commissioner

Dr K V Rajendra took charge as the 130th Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada on Thursday.

Outgoing DC Sindhu B Rupesh handed over the charge to Dr Rajendra. Rajendra was the CEO of Belagavi Zilla Panchayat prior to this posting. He also served in Dakshina Kannada earlier as Assistant Commissioner of Puttur in 2015.

Speaking on the occasion, he said “I have just taken charge. All issues bothering the district will be discussed with the officials. I have knowledge of Dakshina Kannada as I had worked here. The issues will be studied and action will be taken accordingly.”

Further on Covid-19, he said Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi districts shared borders with neighbouring states. In addition, more international travellers were arriving at the district. The officials have a challenge in tackling Covid-19 situation. The good work started by my predecessor will be continued. I will initiate measures to improve wherever required.”