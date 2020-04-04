Karnataka's fourth COVID-19 casualty buried on April 3 night

Karnataka's fourth COVID-19 casualty, a 75-year-old man, from Bagalkot, was buried on Friday night, Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner K Rajendra confirmed to DH. The burial happened just hours after he passed away. The man was diagnosed with the virus only 24 hours before his death.

Rajendra said though they suspect he contracted the virus after the man was visited by his son from Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, and daughter, also from Bengaluru, the man's children had no international travel history themselves.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"They came in contact with him on March 24 So far, five of his family members have been quarantined -- his wife, son and daughter aged 24 and 22, respectively, his brother and his brother's wife," he said.

The district health officer of Bagalkot told DH that he, along with the Taluk Health Officer, a district surgeon and a resident medical officer of the district hospital were present for the burial. The protocol stipulates at least one medical officer to be present for the burial.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

"We have to take the medical history of people who came in contact with him before administering prophylaxis Hydroxychloroquine. His 21 primary contacts and 51 secondary contacts are under observation. This includes doctors who treated him, his house help and secondary contacts like those who worked in the doctors' houses," he said.

"The patient had bilateral pneumonia and then his sample turned out to be positive for COVID-19 as well," he added.