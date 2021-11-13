Gadikeshwar experiences tremors 4 times on Saturday

Karnataka's Gadikeshwar experiences tremors 4 times on Saturday

A team of the geologists and seismologists had recently visited this village hit by the frequent tremors

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Chincholi,
  • Nov 13 2021, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 18:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The people of tremor-hit Gadikeshwar village of the taluk have experienced mild-earthquake four times a day on Saturday.

Maruti Hosalli and Siddalingappa Halachera, the residents of the village said they heard sounds thrice between 1.55 pm and 2.05 pm from the earth and a loud sound at around 2.39 pm, due to which, panic-stricken residents are fearing to enter their houses which developed cracks due to frequent earthquakes.

"Most of the people erected tarpaulin sheds and some others are spending time sitting on the stone slabs on the roadside. While several people are going to their farm lands, children, elders and disabled people are spending time in fear in the houses", said farmer leader Santosh Bali.

A team of the geologists and seismologists had recently visited this village hit by the frequent tremors. But, the compensation has become a mirage for the people.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Tremors
Earthquake

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

 