Karnataka's Gadikeshwar experiences tremors 4 times on Saturday

The people of tremor-hit Gadikeshwar village of the taluk have experienced mild-earthquake four times a day on Saturday.

Maruti Hosalli and Siddalingappa Halachera, the residents of the village said they heard sounds thrice between 1.55 pm and 2.05 pm from the earth and a loud sound at around 2.39 pm, due to which, panic-stricken residents are fearing to enter their houses which developed cracks due to frequent earthquakes.

"Most of the people erected tarpaulin sheds and some others are spending time sitting on the stone slabs on the roadside. While several people are going to their farm lands, children, elders and disabled people are spending time in fear in the houses", said farmer leader Santosh Bali.

A team of the geologists and seismologists had recently visited this village hit by the frequent tremors. But, the compensation has become a mirage for the people.