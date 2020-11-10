Karnataka's Koodlu waterfalls now open for visitors

Karnataka's Koodlu waterfalls now open for visitors

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Nov 10 2020, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 08:38 ist

The entry to Koodlu waterfalls has been opened for public in Udupi district. Entry of visitors was banned due to Covid-19 pandemic and monsoon. 

However, the entry fee was increased to Rs 200 from Rs 50 by Forest department. Local resident Ramesh Shetty said that many tourists visit the waterfalls. They have to walk a distance of two kilometre inside the dense forest. There are no facilities, including drinking water, enroute.

In such a scenario, it is not right to hike the entry fee. Forest department should reduce entry fee and and provide basic facilities to tourists.

Karnataka
Waterfalls

