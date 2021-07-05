Karnataka's Manchanabele dam to be spruced up under PPP

The Karnataka government has shelved its plan to build an amusement park near the Manchanabele dam and has instead decided to develop tourism infrastructure in the area under the public-private partnership (PPP), making people pay for a glimpse of the scenic beauty of the reservoir and the valley.

Last August, the government had announced to build an amusement park at Manchanbele dam at a cost of about Rs 150 crore. However, sources said the plan was put off due to the high cost of the project.

“It was felt that spending hundreds of crore on such a project during the pandemic may not be a good idea as several emergency works needed funds. A decision was made at the government level to go for PPP so that we don’t have to lose money,” a senior official said.

The dam built across river Arkavathi is located about 35 km from Bengaluru. It is a popular weekend getaway spot, especially among youths. “The idea is to develop infrastructure and improve connectivity so that it attracts people round the year. A detailed project report will be prepared within three months,” an official said.

As per the available documents, the preliminary list of works to be taken up to spruce up the area around the dam proposes measures to generate revenue.

Arrangements will be made for controlling entry and exit of tourists, who will have to buy tickets to visit the dam and to access other facilities.

A waiting lounge, a garden, observation towers, a museum, food and art complex, a pond for water sports, multilevel car parking, police and security outposts, public toilets are among the new set of infrastructure planned.

“More attractions will be part of the plan to provide a tourism experience in the middle of nature. Issues like entry fee will be decided in consultation with the private party and the government,” the official added.