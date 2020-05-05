Karnataka's Vijayapura registers third COVID-19 death

A 62-year-old woman (P640), who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, died at the designated hospital in Vijayapura on Tuesday morning. With this, the death toll in the district rose to three.

The woman was suffering from Asthma. She contracted the infection from P228.

Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil said a total of nine people including a son of the deceased have been kept under quarantine. The district administration will perform her last rites as per COVID-19 protocol, he added.