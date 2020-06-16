Karnataka's Yadgir scrambles for beds as coronavirus cases spike

The coronavirus outbreak in Yadgir is stretching the district’s fragile medical infrastructure to its limits. One of the worst-hit in the state with 536 active cases, Yadgir is running out of beds.

According to the COVID-19 war room, Yadgir has only 747 hospital beds out of which a whopping 691 beds (93%) are reserved just for COVID-19 patients. The occupancy in these reserved beds stands at 74.67%, which is the highest in the state.

To prevent the district from registering a dubious first of running out of beds, the administration has now converted three hostels into COVID care centres.

Dr M S Patil, District Health Officer, Yadgir, told DH that the number of available beds for COVID-19 patients has now gone up to 1,050, including COVID care centres.

In three taluks, three hostels have been converted into COVID care centres, said Patil.

“Out of the five facilities for COVID, four are government-run and one, Misty Engineering College Hostel, is private. We are also converting Yadgir Taluk Hospitals and Community Health Centres into Covid facilities,” he said.

As on June 12, Raichur had the second highest bed occupancy of 40.8% followed by Bidar 27.2%, Vijayapura 25.2% and Kalaburagi 23.2%.

The state has prided itself on having a low bed occupancy, which means it has enough beds to treat mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in hospitals instead of sending them home.

But individual districts have a different story to tell. They are already roping in college hostels, community health centres and guest houses to treat the infected, anticipating the July-August virus peak that Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar warned about a few days back.

But using educational institutions for virus containment efforts poses a question: what will happen to these patients once schools and colleges are allowed to open?

It is also pertinent to note that the South Western Railways has already deployed 50% of isolation coaches for Shramik Special trains as they remained unused and idle.