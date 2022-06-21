Karnataka's 'Yoga Hub' successfully hosts International Yoga Day

The ‘City of Palaces’, also ‘Yoga Hub’ has created another history by successfully hosting International Day of Yoga (IDY) in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a mass yoga demonstration, on Tuesday.

Mysuru is the first city to host IDY in South India and this year IDY saw many firsts, the ‘Guardian ring’, a yoga demonstration by Union cabinet ministers at 75 iconic locations in India and a special digital yoga and static exhibition in Mysuru Dasara Grounds in Mysuru.

As many as 15,000 people, including school children, common people, police, and others participated in the Yoga Day organised with the theme “Yoga for Humanity”. The mass performance was held for 65 minutes from 7.05 am to 8.10 am.

Prior to the mass demonstration, the PM addressed the gathering and highlighted the significance of yoga. Prime Minister’s Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’ which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga’s unifying power that surpasses National boundaries.

Apart from people representatives, like MLAs, MPs and Ministers, the members of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatt Chamaraja Wadiyar shared the dais with the PM.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Ayush, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and officials of the Ministry of Ayush and other dignitaries perform at the main yoga event.