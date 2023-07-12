Kasavanahalli villagers attack engineer over poor road

Kasavanahalli villagers attack engineer over poor road construction

He is undergoing treatment in District General hospital in Chitradurga

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Jul 12 2023, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 13:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Villagers of Kasavanahalli reportedly assaulted Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department Assistant Executive Engineer Nagaraj for alleged poor construction of road under Pradhan Mantri Grama Sadak Yojana at the village in the taluk.

The road connecting Kasavanahalli and Bhootanamara villages was constructed under Pradhan Mantri Grama Sadak Yojana in the village two months ago. But the road was damaged. So the villagers called the engineer to visit the spot and inspect the road. There was a verbal duel between villagers and the engineer. Later, the enraged villagers attacked the engineer. 

He is undergoing treatment in District General hospital in Chitradurga as he sustained injury on legs and arms. Rural police registered a case.
 

Karnataka
Kasavanahalli main road

