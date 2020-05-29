KEA launches WhatsApp number to address queries

KEA launches WhatsApp number to address queries

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 29 2020, 23:03 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 23:25 ist
Reuters photo

The students who have registered for Common Entrance Test and postgraduate seat selection through Karnataka Examinations Authority can resolve their issues just by sending a WhatsApp message.

The KEA has created a dedicated WhatsApp number for the benefit of students where the queries of students will be addressed by officials. This is to avoid the physical visit of candidates during this Covid-19 pandemic. 

“In case students have any queries and doubts, they can drop a message on the WhatsApp number provided in the website. A dedicated staff will answer all the queries,” said an official from KEA. Candidates can reach authority through the WhatsApp number: 9741388123.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
kea
Karnataka Examinations Authority
WhatsApp
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 