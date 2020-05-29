KEA launches WhatsApp number to address queries

The students who have registered for Common Entrance Test and postgraduate seat selection through Karnataka Examinations Authority can resolve their issues just by sending a WhatsApp message.

The KEA has created a dedicated WhatsApp number for the benefit of students where the queries of students will be addressed by officials. This is to avoid the physical visit of candidates during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“In case students have any queries and doubts, they can drop a message on the WhatsApp number provided in the website. A dedicated staff will answer all the queries,” said an official from KEA. Candidates can reach authority through the WhatsApp number: 9741388123.