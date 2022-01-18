Kerala govt created unnecessary row over Narayana Guru, says BJP Minister

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said that an unnecessary row has been created by holding forth the name of Narayana Guru tableau by the Kerala government.

The Minister said "all the states and Union Territories send proposals for the tableau every year. However, only 12 state tableaux are considered for the Republic Day parade. All the states and Union Territories are not given permission to participate. The tableaux from all the states participate once in three years," said the Minister.

Further, he said that the tableau from Kerala had taken part in 2018 and 2021. As per the tradition, 12 states that had taken part in the parade last year, were not given permission this year. Still the Kerala government has raked a controversy by holding forth the issue of Narayana Guru, alleged Sunil Kumar.

"It is not right on the part of the Kerala government to create a controversy by placing the issue of Narayana Guru. The Kerala government through its Communist ideology had been following anti-Hindu policy which has been proved through its stand on Hindu temples and murder of Hindu activists. We need not learn the preachings of Narayana Guru from Communists. Narayana Guru will be remembered by all," said Sunil Kumar.

