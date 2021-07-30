Kerala man arrested for converting ISD calls into local in Mysuru

The Mysuru City police arrested a Kerala-based man for allegedly converting international calls into local calls using SIM box and Voice over internet protocol (VOIP) technique.

The police raided a house in Old Kesare on Kamanakere Hundi Road and arrested Shamim for operating unauthorised telephone exchange and converting ISD calls into local which caused huge losses to the exchequer and mobile service providers.

On a tip-off, the Police raided the house and seized a WiFi router with SIM slot, four boxes of SIM, five basic mobile phones, three computers, digital timers, modems among the other devices used for illegal activity.

The accused is booked under Sections 419 and 420 of IPC, Section 66 (D) of Information Technology Act, 2000 and Section 20 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. According to the Police, the accused used more than 500 SIM cards for converting international calls into local calls.

The CCB is investigating the case and looking whether the man has any links with the five persons who were arrested in Bengaluru last month over the telephone exchange racket.